Deborah Lee Sealy FORT WORTH - Deborah Lee Sealy passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on January 2, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer. She was 62. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. The Reverend Mary Spradlin and Chaplain Dan Ashley will officiate. Burial will be private. Memorials: Should friends desire, donations may be made to the SPCA of Texas, P.O. Box 66042, Dallas, Texas, 75266, or Texas Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 2165, Houston, Texas, 77752. Deborah, known as Debbie, was born June 5, 1957, to Beverly and W. Burgess Sealy, M.D. Debbie began her love of horses at age five with a Shetland pony. She continued to ride and train horses for many years. She rode her favorite horse, "Jo," in an opening ceremony of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Following High School graduation and briefly attending TCU, her love of children led to a career assisting special needs children as a teaching assistant for 17 years. Due to her outstanding teaching accomplishments, she was a recipient of the 2003-04 Inclusionary Vision Awards, a joint initiative between the FWISD Special Education Advisory Committee and the Fort Worth Committee on Persons with Disabilities. Debbie's beautiful smile and happy spirit will be remembered by all who knew and loved her. The family wishes to thank the loving care of hospice provider Compassus and St. John's Residential Care Home, and the invaluable guidance of Dr. David Capper. She was preceded in death by her father Dr. W. Burgess Sealy and grandparents Vera Lee and George H. Jewell, Sr. SURVIVORS: Her mother, Beverly J. Sealy; brother, Thomas Richard Sealy; stepsister, Kay Hedges and husband, David; their children, Katherine Mullins and husband, Bobby and grandchildren, Maggie and Eve; and Will Hedges and wife, Casey and grandchildren, Caroline and Henry; and Martha Lydick and husband, Larry and daughter, Allison Jones and husband, Parrish; and their children; Annabelle and Allie. Also several cousins and their families, and her beloved cats.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020