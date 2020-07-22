Deborah Lynn Crayton Watterson ARLINGTON--Debbe Watterson of Arlington, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Private service for family and friends on Friday, July 24. Debbe was born in Kermit, Texas, on Oct. 8, 1948, to Gloria Roberts and Larry Crayton. Debbe graduated from Sam Houston High School in 1966, and from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1971. A cum laude graduate, Debbe enjoyed learning, leading and serving. She was the president of her Phi Mu sorority, and would go on to be the PTA president for Miller Elementary, Young Junior High, and Martin High School, as well as commissioner for Arlington West Little League, Cub Scouts den mother, Booster Club mom, and chairwoman for numerous carnivals and fundraisers for schools and charities. Debbe was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Debbe is survived by her sons, Kevin Watterson, Kerry Watterson and husband, Eduardo Pereira, and Kelly Watterson; reunited former husband and companion, Tom Watterson; sister, Lisa Crawford; brother, Lawrence Crayton; uncle, Jim Roberts and wife, Donna; aunt, Shirley DeVilling; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.