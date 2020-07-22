My aunt debbie was the best in the world, she was very unique, sweet and loving to me a my brother, when we didn't have a voice, she was our angel and spoke for us, she was my best friend and a very loving aunt (Mom type figure) in our lives when we didn't have one, she spoiled me rotten cause I was the girl. I will never forget our shopping days ,and teaching me how to cook, and we always watch cooking shows together late at night with ice cream and Popsicles, she really impacted my childhood and my adulthood, she was a wonderful listener and gave good advice to follow, Auntie always knew what to say to make you feel better. My heart is broken cause she has left us but I know she will always be my guardian angel and in my heart and everything she instilled in me will pass on to my kids and grandchildren, I am blessed that I was there for her at the end to show how much i love her and adore her when she needed me and her boys. Everytime I see a sunflower or the color yellow I will think about my favorite Auntie because she was a ray of sunshine in my life and everyone else's, I love you Auntie Debbie you will be forever in my heart.

Jessica Clay

Family