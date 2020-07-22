1/1
Deborah Lynn Crayton Watterson
1948 - 2020
Deborah Lynn Crayton Watterson ARLINGTON--Debbe Watterson of Arlington, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Private service for family and friends on Friday, July 24. Debbe was born in Kermit, Texas, on Oct. 8, 1948, to Gloria Roberts and Larry Crayton. Debbe graduated from Sam Houston High School in 1966, and from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1971. A cum laude graduate, Debbe enjoyed learning, leading and serving. She was the president of her Phi Mu sorority, and would go on to be the PTA president for Miller Elementary, Young Junior High, and Martin High School, as well as commissioner for Arlington West Little League, Cub Scouts den mother, Booster Club mom, and chairwoman for numerous carnivals and fundraisers for schools and charities. Debbe was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Debbe is survived by her sons, Kevin Watterson, Kerry Watterson and husband, Eduardo Pereira, and Kelly Watterson; reunited former husband and companion, Tom Watterson; sister, Lisa Crawford; brother, Lawrence Crayton; uncle, Jim Roberts and wife, Donna; aunt, Shirley DeVilling; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
My aunt debbie was the best in the world, she was very unique, sweet and loving to me a my brother, when we didn't have a voice, she was our angel and spoke for us, she was my best friend and a very loving aunt (Mom type figure) in our lives when we didn't have one, she spoiled me rotten cause I was the girl. I will never forget our shopping days ,and teaching me how to cook, and we always watch cooking shows together late at night with ice cream and Popsicles, she really impacted my childhood and my adulthood, she was a wonderful listener and gave good advice to follow, Auntie always knew what to say to make you feel better. My heart is broken cause she has left us but I know she will always be my guardian angel and in my heart and everything she instilled in me will pass on to my kids and grandchildren, I am blessed that I was there for her at the end to show how much i love her and adore her when she needed me and her boys. Everytime I see a sunflower or the color yellow I will think about my favorite Auntie because she was a ray of sunshine in my life and everyone else's, I love you Auntie Debbie you will be forever in my heart.
Jessica Clay
Family
July 22, 2020
Mom was truly a SuperMom and loved to mother her sons and all the neighborhood kids and our friends. She made her sons the center of her world and we felt her love even when we thought we were outgrowing it. But she was actually the center of our worlds and we will miss her dearly.

Thank you, mom, for making all your famous birthday cakes for our birthdays, for making sacrifices and going the extra mile to make sure your boys could have their dreams come true, and for all the everyday love and good deeds you gave us and others to teach us how to be good men. Job well done. We love you.
Kerry Watterson
Son
July 22, 2020
My dear friend Debbe - we met 58 years ago in band at Ferguson Jr. In 9th grade and immediately became best friends. We went on to Sam Houston and our band director, Me. Rober, called us the Bobsie Twins because we were always together. We had a lot of fun riding around in your pink Volkswagen. We went on to UTA. I’m so lucky to have remained friends with you all these years. You will remain in my heart always. Not goodbye but until we meet again.
Sherry Bower Wolfe
Friend
