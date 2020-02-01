Home

Deborah S. Eudaley NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Debbie Eudaley, 67, departed to her Eternal home on the Lord's day of rest Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. FUNERAL: Noon Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, Eagle's View Church, Fort Worth. Graveside: 2:30 p.m., DFW National Cemetery. Forever remembered as an unconditionally loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. SURVIVORS: Husband, Danny; four children; and nine grandchildren. She will be missed profoundly, but this isn't goodbye. Until we meet again.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 1, 2020
