Debra A. Eisenbarger LENEXA, KAN.--Debra A. "Debbie" Pustejovsky Eisenbarger, 57, of Lenexa, Kan., passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Atonement Lutheran Church, Overland Park, Kan. Burial: Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com PENWELL-GABEL CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS OLATHE CHAPEL Olathe, Kan., 913-768-6777 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.