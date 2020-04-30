|
Debra Ann Agnew-Martin CROWLEY--Debra Ann Agnew-Martin, 63, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from ovarian cancer. SERVICE: Memorial of her life will be held in the near future. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to ovarion cancer research. Debra was born Oct. 5, 1956, in Cheyenne, Wyo., to Melvin and Ora Sprecher. She was married to a loving husband, Rex Martin. Debra was a longtime employee of Tarrant County CSCD for 26 years and loved her job and her co-workers. Debra was a beloved and beautiful daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandma. She will truly and deeply be missed by her family and friends. Debra was preceded in the death by her mother, Ora Sprecher, and brother, Darin Sprecher. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Rex of Crowley; father, Melvin Sprecher of Garland; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Vic Candler of Garland; daughter and son-in-law, Chandra and Darren Barnes of Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughter and son-in-law, Chelsea and Dylan Moon of Rendon, Texas; step-children, Nicole Martin and Ryan Martin. She had 10 grandkids and three great-grandkids.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2020