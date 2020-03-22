|
Debra Ann Cooper BURLESON--Debra Ann Cooper passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Debra Ann Cooper was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Jan. 25, 1951. Her parents were James Arthur Jones and Betty Cavendar Jones. Debra was a graduate of Texas Tech University, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega and obtained a Bachelor of Education Degree. After graduation, Debra married Joe B. Cooper III in July of 1973. She and Joe made their home in Arlington, Texas, from 1973 until 2002. She was a mathematics teacher in the Arlington ISD and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir; she was also a member of the Arlington Junior League. After retirement, she and Joe moved to Gustine, Texas, where they were members of Comanche United Methodist Church and the choir. They enjoyed the rural life at Pecan Bend, their equestrian and pecan farm on the Leon River. She loved horseback riding and became an accomplished water color artist, specializing in western art. In 2019, Debra and Joe moved to Burleson, Texas, to be closer to some of the grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Husband, Joe B. Cooper III; son, Joe B. Cooper IV and wife, Erika, and their sons, Joe B. Cooper V, Andrew Graham Cooper and Lukas Owen Cooper; son, Robert Barkley Cooper and wife, Patricia, and their children, Colton Cooper and Camilla Cooper; brother, David Cavender Jones, and nephews, Jeremy and Corey Jones. MEMORIALS: May be sent to UAMS Myeloma Center: cancer.uams.edu, 501-686-8200.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020