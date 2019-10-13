|
|
Debra Ann Teel MANSFIELD--Debra Ann Teel, "Nana," of Mansfield, Texas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Blessing Funeral Home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Blessing. Debra was born in Fort Worth on Sept. 16, 1953, the daughter of TJ Teel and Barbara Davis. She was preceded in death by her father, TJ Teel, and brother, Gary Teel. SURVIVORS: Debra is survived by her mother, Barbara Davis; son, Keith Teel and wife, Shelley; granddaughters, Lauren and Taylor; sister, Sherrie Herrera and husband, Stan; brother, Shawn Davis; nieces, Vicki Davis and Ashley Kula; nephew, Nathan Herrera; and many wonderful aunts and uncles, extended family members and friends. She will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019