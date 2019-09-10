|
Debra E. Powhatan BEDFORD--Debra Elizabeth Powhatan was born Feb. 5, 1935, to Fred and Ethel Catlin in Orange, N.J. Debbie passed peacefully with family at her bedside on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the age of 84 due to complications of Fabry disease. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at St. Vincent's Cathedral, Bedford, Texas, 76022. Interment of ashes will follow the service, then refreshments and time to visit. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to National Fabry Disease Foundation or Genzyme Corporation. Debbie graduated TCU with a degree in nursing. She was an RN at Harris downtown and H-E-B hospital. She received her certification in Behind the Wheel instruction and taught drivers ed at her son's driving school, Right of Way Driving, before becoming a hospice nurse in 2003, which she continued until she retired at the age of 81. Debbie was a great service to this community, as well as her family and friends, she will be greatly missed. Debbie was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Fred and Ethel Catlin; her brother, Fred Catlin Jr.; and her second of four children, James "Jim" Powhatan. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her remaining children, Mark Powhatan, Keith Powhatan and Sharon "Sherry" Powhatan, husband, Wayne Six. She is also survived by grandchildren, Dustin Seadore, wife, Laura Seadore, Janelle Rowe, husband, Robert Rowe, Sarah O'Toole, husband, Devin O'Toole, and Shaun Ogden; and great-grandchildren, Paisley and Sabre Seadore, Cameron and Riley Rowe, and Ryan O'Toole.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 10, 2019