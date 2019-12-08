Home

Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Debra Faye Prescott Obituary
Debra Faye Prescott FORT WORTH--Debra Faye Prescott, 59, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet. Debra Faye was born June 3, 1960, to Gaither and Viola Ward in Fort Worth. Debra loved her family, being a grandma and cruising. There wasn't a cruise ship she hadn't met. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends, cooking, gardening, camping, fishing and hunting. Debra was preceded in death by her brother, Wilburn Ray Ward. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Tammy Senkyr; son, James Prescott and wife, Katherine Heath; brother, Melvin Ward; grandsons, Liam and Ethan Senkyr, Gunner Prescott and Bryson Heath; and granddaughters, Caitlynn and Zoya Senkyr.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019
