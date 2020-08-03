Debra "Debbie" Griever MINERAL WELLS--Debra "Debbie" Griever passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Mineral Wells. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Chapel, Dr. Devin Gulliford officiating. Interment follows in Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cowboy Church of Mineral Wells. Debbie was born March 28, 1957, to Glenn R. Griever Sr. and Frances Rudene Herring. Debbie was a longtime employee at Bennett's Office Supply and a member of the Cowboy Church of Mineral Wells. She loved listening to music, doing craft work and gardening. Her parents, Glenn and Frances Griever Sr., and grandparents, James and Laura Baldree Herring and Len and Lola Parsons Griever, preceded her in death. "I fought a longtime battle with cancer but faith in God pulled me through the tough times." SURVIVORS: Debbie is survived by her brother, Glenn R. Griever Jr. and wife, Chere; nephew, Cody Griever; aunts, Ruby Nell Arnold and Jeanne Hyder; cousins, Ronnie Johnson, Vickie Hopkins, Sharon Smith, Jamie Hyder and Jennifer McCollugh; as well as her special friends at Bennett's and her church friends.