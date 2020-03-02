|
Debra Hall Keller FORT WORTH--Debra Keller was born April 6, 1957, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Myrtle Watson and Walter Hall. She passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at New Birth Baptist Church, 3700 Risinger Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76123. SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Jason Gentry (Ashley) and Joshua Rollins; grandchild, Jace Gentry; siblings, Gary Thurman, Ronald Thurman, Barbara Shaw, Carolyn Watkins, and Barbara Tropez; along with a host of uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 2, 2020