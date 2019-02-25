|
Debra Highnote Driskell O'Hara FORT WORTH--Debra Highnote Driskell O'Hara passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Feb. 13, 2019, following a brief illness. Mrs. O,Hara was 65. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Road. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to The First Tee of Fort Worth, P.O. Box 4767, Fort Worth, TX 76164 or www.TheFirstTeeFtWorth.org., in her memory, is suggested.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2019