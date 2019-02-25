Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Elizabeth Cramer Chapel at Arborlawn United Methodist Church
5001 Briarhaven Road.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra O'Hara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Highnote Driskell O'Hara


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra Highnote Driskell O'Hara Obituary
Debra Highnote Driskell O'Hara FORT WORTH--Debra Highnote Driskell O'Hara passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Feb. 13, 2019, following a brief illness. Mrs. O,Hara was 65. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Road. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to The First Tee of Fort Worth, P.O. Box 4767, Fort Worth, TX 76164 or www.TheFirstTeeFtWorth.org., in her memory, is suggested.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now