Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
301 S Center St
Arlington, TX
Debra Lineberger Hill


1954 - 2019
Debra Lineberger Hill Obituary
Debra Lineberger Hill ARLINGTON--Debra Lineberger Hill, 64, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in Mansfield, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 301 S Center St., Arlington, Texas, 76010. Debra Lineberger Hill was born at Good Shepard Hospital in Longview, Texas, on Oct. 27, 1954, to Buck and Tommye Lineberger. Debra graduated from Arlington High School, Class of '73. She then went to work for the Arlington Police Department as a civilian, where she would meet her future husband. Debra then went on to become one of the first Southwest flight attendants of the company. She flew for 23 years before retiring in 2001. Debra was preceded in death by her beloved father, Buck; her sister, Genia Norris; and niece, Kim Matthews. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dicky; her sons, Cody and Garrett; her beloved grandbabies, London, 7, and Callan, 4; her mother, Tommye Lineberger; sisters, Donna Lineberger, Jerry Sherwood, Sue Brown, husband, Mike Brown; brothers, Roy Lineberger and Tommy Lineberger; several brothers- and sisters-in-law; and countless nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 31, 2019
