Debra Partridge MOORHEAD, MN -- On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Debra (Debby) Lynn Partridge, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away from complications of ALS and Dementia. Debby was born on September 18, 1950 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Curt and Lorraine (Burud) Ramberg. She graduated from Moorhead High School in 1968 and attended Moorhead State College. She married the love of her life, Thomas M. Partridge in 1969 in Moorhead, Minnesota. They raised two children, Matthew and Emily. Debby, "Mimi" to many, had a larger than life personality and was best known for her ability to make everyone around her feel like family. She had a love for cooking and spent numerous hours collecting cookbooks and watching cooking shows with her granddaughter, Stephanie. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and doing all she could to spoil them and help them realize how important and special they were. Debby is preceded in death by her parents, Curt and Lorraine Ramberg. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 50 years, Tom Partridge, her son Matthew Partridge, her daughter Emily Partridge Golemon (Jon). Her eight grandchildren, Stephanie and Sean Partridge, Elizabeth, Natalie and Abigail Miller, Eric Freudigman, and Grace and Austin Golemon will forever remember Mimi's devotion and impact she had on their lives. Her brother, Jon Ramberg, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews will always remember her infectious spirit and smile. Psalm 91:11 For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways; The family would like to thank Eventide and ETHOS Hospice for the care and love they have given Debby. A private graveside service will be held in Moorhead, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make donations to ALS and/or Alzheimer's Society. Online guestbook and video tribute at www.wrightfuneral.com WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME 218-233-1321 Moorhead, MN 56560
Published in Star-Telegram on May 28, 2020.