Debra M. McGrath FORT WORTH--Debra M. McGrath, 73, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Debra was born Sept. 10, 1945, to Bill and Clarice McDanel. After extensive travel, her family settled in Fort Worth where she graduated from AHHS. She attended Texas Tech University and later met the love of her life, Mike, through mutual friends. They affectionately called each other "Buddies" and were married 37 years at his passing in 2004. She was an acclaimed Certified Fundraiser in Fort Worth where she raised money for many non-profit organizations. SURVIVORS: Children, Kelli and Mik; daughter-in-law, Terrye; son-in-law, John; grandchildren, Brendan, Nicholas, Jordan and Madison; sister-in-law, Lynda; and and many other extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019