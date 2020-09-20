Debra Patrice Schiller

August 31, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Debra Patrice Schiller died Monday August 31 of complications of scleroderma, an auto-immune disease. She died peacefully in her sleep.

Debra was born to Rudolph and Effie Casperson, the fourth of six children. She was raised on a farm in Clackamas OR where she worked hard and bonded with her horse, Rosie. She graduated from Clackamas HS and earned a Music Education degree from Pacific Lutheran U. Debra played violin in the Portland Junior Symphony, in Boise ID as a soloist, and in the Boise Philharmonic. She taught violin to children in Nampa ID schools. Later she moved to Fort Worth TX and became a piano tuner and member of the Piano Technicians Guild. She drove many miles tuning and rebuilding pianos in homes and churches. She volunteered at her church and tuned pianos for the Texas Girls' Choir for 15 years. She loved Texas and had many friends there. Debra was a devoted Christian. Those who knew her will remember her gentle loving kindness to all, her quick wit, and the twinkle in her eye.

Debra was preceded in death by parents and brother, Clark Casperson. She is survived by brothers Dean (Marion), Lee (Susan), and Mark (Kelly) Casperson, and her sister Pam (Larry) Naito as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Private memorial service is planned at River View Cemetery in Portland OR. Memorial donations may be made to the Texas Girls' Choir for scholarships (tgc@texasgirlschoir.org).





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store