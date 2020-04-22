|
Debra Blake FORT WORTH -- Debra Renee Blake, 59, transitioned to her heavenly Father on the morning of April 16, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 12 Noon, April 22, Skyvue Memorial Gardens, 7220 FM Highway, 1187, Mansfield, Texas. Viewing: 1 to 6:30 p.m., April 21, 2020 at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E Loop 820 So., Fort Worth, 76119. SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Tameka LaGrone and Lanecia Dobson; siblings, Paula Dobson, Donna Stewart (Lee), Yolanda Frank (James), Michael Dobson; grandchildren, Twyon Dobson, Cameron LaGrone, Walter Miles, Makayla LaGrone, Jordan Miles; great-grandchildren, Twyon Dobson Jr., Camari LaGrone; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020