Dee Allan Tucker

Dee Allan Tucker HALTOM CITY--Dee Allan Tucker, born Aug. 23, 1941, in Chillicothe, Texas, died at his home of 29 years, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Dee was born to Delmer and Eillene Tucker. Dee and his wife, Saundra. married in 1970, had two children, Brian David and Lyle Scott; lived in the area for over 50 years. Dee graduated from Slaton High School, North Texas University with a Master's degree in Music Ed. He taught in Sanger, Holliday, Bowie, Wichita Falls Rider, Haltom High, and North Ridge Middle School. After 33 years of teaching band, he retired to Express Industries Fundraising and worked 13 years while creating Peak Music Festivals in, 2000, and Ovation Music Festivals running them for 20 years. Dee and Saundra became square dancers in 2009 and danced for over 10 years. MEMORIAL SERVICE: to be announced later.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020
