Delbert F. "Del" Sperry ARLINGTON--Delbert F. "Del" Sperry, 91, of Arlington, Texas, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. SERVICE: Private. Interment: Emerald Hills Memorial Park in Kennedale, Texas. Del was born July 7, 1928, in Princeton, Texas, youngest child of the late Oscar and Orpha Trantham Sperry. Prior to his retirement, he was in the sales profession for 49 years. His selling experience included the wholesale plumbing supply business, industrial piping and valve products for use in the water, wastewater and sewage treatment industries. He traveled extensively throughout the United States and in foreign countries promoting these products. Del was a member of Tate Springs Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas. In addition to his parents, Del was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn J. Dorsett Sperry; daughter, Cathy Lynn Harrison Roberts, grandchildren, Steven Harrison and Lindsay (Stone) Lee; brothers, Eston, William, Doyle, and Harrell Sperry; and sister, Eula Mae Brown. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Nancy P. Whetzel Sperry; daughter, Vicky Lois Sperry Stone and husband, Marshall, of Arlington, Texas; stepdaughters, Renee D. Graham of San Francisco, Calif., and Michelle E. Green and husband, Russell, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; stepson, Montgomery S. Kerr of Euless, Texas; grandchildren, Erik Stone of Arlington, Texas, Chris Harrison of Maple Valley, Wash.; stepgrandchildren, Megan Blair Mylov of Hurst, Texas, Shannon Blair Garcia of San Jose, Calif., and Colin Kerr of Euless, Texas; great-grandchildren, Amina Harrison Kittleson and Safia Harrison of Maple Valley, Wash., and Zubayr, Asmaa and Jacob Harrison of England, Emily Stone Gonzales of Fort Worth, Texas, and Makayla Stone of Arlington, Texas, Aaron and Austin Lee of Keller, Texas; six stepgreat-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, Ayden Stone and Rito Gonzales.