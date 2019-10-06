|
Delbert Goss ARLINGTON -- Delbert Goss passed away September 28, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:30 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Rd., Arlington, Texas located in the South Chapel. Interment will follow at DFW National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home. Delbert was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Melbourn; beloved wife, Jean; and his daughter, Dawn. LEFT TO CHERISH HIS MEMORY: his daughters, Debra Powell and her husband, Danny of Houston, Diane Goss of Arlington, Tammie Goss of Denton and Cindy Goss of Houston; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; several sister-in-laws; brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and his special friend, Gayle Harden.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019