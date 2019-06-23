Home

Delbert Henry Love ARLINGTON--Delbert Henry "D.H." Love passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: was held Saturday, June 22, at Good Shepherd Methodist Church in Arlington. D.H. was born July 26, 1945, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Polk Carroll Love and Lula Estelle Wilhite Love. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bob Love. SURVIVORS: Wife, Virginia Love; daughter, Kelley Waller and husband, Artie; son, Jim Ed Love; grandson, Trey Waller; granddaughter, Katelyn Waller; sister, Sharron Lively and husband, Larry; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 23, 2019
