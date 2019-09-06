Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Mountain Park Cemetery
Saint Jo, TX
Delbert Lee Perkins


1937 - 2019
Delbert Lee Perkins Obituary
Delbert Lee Perkins FORT WORTH - Delbert Lee Perkins went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 4, 2019. He was born October 26, 1937 in Decatur, Texas to Oscar Lee and Loraine King Perkins. SERVICE: 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: 3:00 P.M. at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo, Texas. Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, September 6 at Biggers Funeral Home. He was a former member of the Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Steadham Perkins and his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Bertha Perkins; son, Darrel Perkins and wife, Laura of Slidell; daughters, Janan Hawley of River Oaks, and Dianna Kirkland of Cottondale; brother, James Perkins and wife, Margie of Hastings, Neb; six grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; one niece;one great-nephew, as well as an extended family of bonus children, grandchildren, great and great-great- grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019
