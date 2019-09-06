|
Delbert Lee Perkins FORT WORTH - Delbert Lee Perkins went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 4, 2019. He was born October 26, 1937 in Decatur, Texas to Oscar Lee and Loraine King Perkins. SERVICE: 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: 3:00 P.M. at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo, Texas. Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, September 6 at Biggers Funeral Home. He was a former member of the Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Steadham Perkins and his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Bertha Perkins; son, Darrel Perkins and wife, Laura of Slidell; daughters, Janan Hawley of River Oaks, and Dianna Kirkland of Cottondale; brother, James Perkins and wife, Margie of Hastings, Neb; six grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; one niece;one great-nephew, as well as an extended family of bonus children, grandchildren, great and great-great- grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019