Dominik James DeLeon FORT WORTH--Dominik James DeLeon, born Feb 28, 2002, died June 16, 2020. SERVICE: Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Fri., Jun 19, Church Angels Funeral Home. Rosary: 6-8 p.m. Serv: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Jun 20, Church Angels. Interment: Mount Olivet Dominik was a wonderful son loving, caring and genuine. Will be forever missed. SURVIVORS: his parents Mr & Mrs Michael DeLeon; sister, Venezia DeLeon; brother, Noah DeLeon; nephew, Legend Montoya; half sister, Heather Martinez and Mike Martinez; grandparents, James Ramsey, Estella Ramsey, Rowdy Guzman; great grandmother, Margaret Vallejo; several aunts, uncles and cousins who love him very much. Amya Williams, loving girlfriend of 4 years. Joined in heaven with his grandparents, Carolina and Guadalupe DeLeon Jr.; great grandparent, Salvador and Mary Gonzalez; cousins, Elizabeth Lopez, Stephaine Stegall, Hanna Pastore, Nichol Hernandez.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 18, 2020.