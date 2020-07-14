Delma Brookshire BRIDGEPORT--Delma Brookshire, 80, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Delma was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Fort Worth to Clarence and Edith Worthington. She met and married the love of her life, Larry Brookshire, on June 5, 1956. She quickly became a wonderful homemaker and then loving mother to their three children whom they raised in Fort Worth. She always enjoyed working in her yard and it was apparent. They later moved to Bridgeport, built a home on the lake and enjoyed many years there until building a home on a small farm nearby and raising cattle. Delma loved our Lord and was faithful to her church, First United Methodist Church-Bridgeport. She will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, loving and caring ways, generous heart and unconditional love. Delma was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, and her brother, Ray Worthington. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Susan Henderson and husband, Ricky, of Bridgeport; sons, Mike Brookshire and wife, Lori, and Scott Brookshire and wife, Jimmie, both of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Zach Brookshire and wife, Amy, Jon Brookshire, and wife, Chelsea, both of Fort Worth, Stephanie Brookshire of Tabacundo, Ecuador, Taylor Brookshire Scott and husband, Doug, of Haltom City; five great-grandchildren; uncle, Jack Cook of North Richland Hills; two nieces; one nephew; numerous cousins; and a host of loving friends.