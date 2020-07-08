1/
Delma Frances Hill
Delma Frances Hill WHITE SETTLEMENT--Delma Frances Hill, 83, passed away Friday July 3, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Baumgardner Funeral Home. Frances worked on F-111 program at General Dynamics where she met the love of her life, William "Bill" Hill, who preceded her in death. They were members of the First United Methodist Church, Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Son, Danny Hill and wife, Raye Nell; daughters, Sheryl Rascher and husband, John, Paula Rollins and husband, James; sister, Patti Kindy and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Jennifer Mall and husband, Jay, Jessica Klaus and husband, Justin, Paul Rascher, Scott Rollins, Jim Rollins; and seven great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 8, 2020.
