Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
DeLois Johnson Crawford

DeLois Johnson Crawford Obituary
DeLois Johnson Crawford NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--DeLois Johnson Crawford, Nov. 13, 1956, passed Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Wednesday at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. De was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Crawford; parents; two brothers; and a sister. SURVIVORS: Children, Michele Patrick, Kris Patrick (Angela), John Crawford (Kerry), and Jason Crawford (Tamela); nine grandchildren; brother, Larry Brown (Barbara); sister, Jeanice Gaither (Tom); a multitude of nieces and nephews; and more friends than she could count.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 11, 2019
