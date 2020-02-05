|
Delores Limer Woofter COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.--Delores Limer Woofter, 95, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. Delores was born April 5, 1924, in Lewis County, W.Va., to Harry and Hilda Limer. Delores, lovingly known as "Dottie," took pride in working as a riveter with the USO in World War ll. Delores was also an active member at All Saints Episcopal Church and worked in the church's bookstore for many years. Delores had a passion for life and a great sense of humor. You could often find her at a family event with a dry martini in hand. Delores was extremely quick-witted and always a source of laughter to anyone around her. She adored cats and was a proud owner to many throughout her life. The tremendous love Delores had for her four daughters and grandchildren was unmatched. Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Denzel Woofter, and her daughter, Robin Griffin. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Woofter, Kristina Sullivan and Melissa Woofter; grandchildren, Brent Taylor, Howard Roger Lowe lll, Robert Lowe, Tim Hussein, Katherine Lowe, Sarah Hussein, Paul Limer, and AnnMelissa Woofter; great-grandchildren, Elecia Taylor, Ayni Hussein, Autumn Jones, Saige Jones and Howie Lowe. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service and reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Fort Worth Botanical Gardens, Redbud Hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dolores' honor to a charity of her choice. Delores was passionate about the Humane Society and charities involving Native Americans.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020