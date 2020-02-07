|
|
Delores Limer Woofter COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -- Delores Limer Woofter, 95, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. Delores was born April 5, 1924, in Lewis County, W.Va., to Harry and Hilda Limer. Delores, lovingly known as "Dottie", took pride in working as a riveter in World War ll. Delores was also an active member at All Saints Episcopal Church and worked in the church's bookstore for many years. She had a passion for life and a great sense of humor. You could often find her at a family event with a dry martini in hand. Delores was extremely quick-witted and always a source of laughter to anyone around her. She adored cats and was a loving owner to many throughout her life. The tremendous love Delores had for her family was unmatched. Delores was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert Denzel Woofter and her daughter, Robin Dawn Woofter Griffin. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister Mary Onalea Hyre of Cincinnati and her daughters, Kimberly Woofter, Kristina Sullivan and Melissa Woofter; grandchildren include, Brent Taylor, Howard Roger Lowe lll, Robert Lowe, Tim Hussein, Katherine Lowe, Sarah Hussein, Paul Limer, and AnnMelissa Woofter; great-grandchildren include, Elecia Taylor, Ayni Hussein and Howie Lowe; great-great- grandchildren include, Autumn Taylor and Saige Taylor. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dolores' honor to the Humane Society or a . SERVICE: A memorial service and reception will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fort Worth Botanical Gardens, Redbud Hall.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2020