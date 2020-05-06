Delores Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Smith BURLESON--Delores Smith of Burleson, Texas, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her residence. Delores was 81 years old, a daughter of the late Siler Williams and Edna Christiansen. She previously worked in the cafeterias of several Burleson schools and was an associate at the Burleson Wal-Mart for several years. She enjoyed bowling, painting and spending summer vacations with her grandchildren. Delores was preceded in death by her son, Dr. Monte Allen, and daughter-in-law, Sandi Smith. SURVIVORS: Delores is survived by her husband, Allen Wayne Smith; daughter, Deborah Pelzel and husband, Steve; daughter-in-law, Amy Allen; son, Barry Smith and wife, Linda; and son, Russell Smith. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Heidi Duron and husband, Rene; Colby Pelzel and wife, Ruth; Travis Jared "TJ" Pelzel and wife, Keira; Christopher Smith; Marcus Smith and wife, Rachel; Kevin Smith; Katy Allen; Travis Allen; Austin Allen; and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Her ashes will be spread at a family ranch house in a private ceremony after the current Corona virus pandemic.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved