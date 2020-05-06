Delores Smith BURLESON--Delores Smith of Burleson, Texas, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her residence. Delores was 81 years old, a daughter of the late Siler Williams and Edna Christiansen. She previously worked in the cafeterias of several Burleson schools and was an associate at the Burleson Wal-Mart for several years. She enjoyed bowling, painting and spending summer vacations with her grandchildren. Delores was preceded in death by her son, Dr. Monte Allen, and daughter-in-law, Sandi Smith. SURVIVORS: Delores is survived by her husband, Allen Wayne Smith; daughter, Deborah Pelzel and husband, Steve; daughter-in-law, Amy Allen; son, Barry Smith and wife, Linda; and son, Russell Smith. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Heidi Duron and husband, Rene; Colby Pelzel and wife, Ruth; Travis Jared "TJ" Pelzel and wife, Keira; Christopher Smith; Marcus Smith and wife, Rachel; Kevin Smith; Katy Allen; Travis Allen; Austin Allen; and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Her ashes will be spread at a family ranch house in a private ceremony after the current Corona virus pandemic.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store