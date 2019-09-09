|
Delward Gene Renegar CANTON--Delward Gene Renegar, 69, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Kaufman, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in the chapel at Eubank Funeral Home, Max Callahan officiating. The family will receive visitors and friends at 1 p.m. Monday, prior to the service. Interment: Ben Arnold Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jack Braswell, J.W. Cuzzort, Richard Peck, Bud Sanford, Reagan Sumner and Casey Cummings. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in Gene's memory to the Salvation Army. Gene was born in 1950 in Dallas, Texas, to Delward Denson and Wanda Lee Renegar. Raised in Dallas, Gene graduated from Samuell High School in 1968. He graduated from SMU with undergraduate and MBA degrees in 1973. He worked for Ford Motor Company and IBM before starting his own company. He was a licensed professional race car driver, karting driver and held a B Class soccer coach license, He had lived in Canton since 2001. Gene was a member of Texas International Drivers Association, International Karting Federation, World Karting Association, Karters of America Racing Triad, Kappa Alpha Order of SMU, and Texas First Families. He was a published poet. Husband, father and grandfather were his most treasured titles, but Gene excelled in each of his own personal pursuits. He and his father developed a winning race program in the karting world, gathering five IKF National Championship titles and two WKA National championships. Gene built from the ground up his TIDA car and race program - twice, due to a hauler malfunction and fire on the way to a race with the first car. Retiring from his own race career, he began teaching his sons the art and science of racing, resulting in both sons winning their own national karting championship titles. His pride once again was evident as his daughter achieved each of her educational degrees and successes in the medical profession. His life was full of adventures away from the racetrack as well, being the consummate fan of Canton High School band championships, football and basketball games as well as coaching several youth soccer teams in Garland, Texas. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Delward and Wanda Renegar. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Karen Renegar; daughter, Leslie Renegar Hatcher and husband, Michael; sons, W. Travis Renegar and wife, Claire, and Peter Renegar and his fiancee, Jamie; grandchildren, Jackson, Erikson, Violet, Avely and Elowen; future grandchildren, Konnor, Paisley and Paityn; sister, Pam Renegar Garner; nieces, Andrea Garner, Alysha Garner, Lindsay Williams and Chelsey Prater; brother-in-law, Robert King; and many other family and friends. EUBANK FUNERAL HOME HAVEN OF MEMORIES MEMORIAL PARK Canton, 903-567-4111
