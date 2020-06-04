Denney Thomas Pettijohn FORT WORTH -- Denney Thomas Pettijohn, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior May 31, 2020, with loving family members at his side. He was born December 14, 1936 to Jasper Applewhite Pettijohn and Sarah Iva Burna Pettijohn in Gustine, Texas. In 1959, Denny received his Master Plumber's License, and started a business in Fort Worth which he operated over 50 years. In 1975, he served as State President of the Associated Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Contractors of Texas. He taught the plumbing trade to both sons, and had both daughters working in the office. The happiest he could be was to have his family at the lake skiing on the weekends, on mountains running the slopes with them, or at deer leases hunting with them. He was in 7th heaven running his bird dogs and hunting quail and pheasants in the Flying P Outdoors in Hico. Denny was a very loving, generous, and giving man, always eager to help someone in need. He was a member of the Fairy Baptist Church in Hico, where he and his wife lived for almost 13 years, before moving back to Fort Worth. He loved his church family, always looking forward to seeing his friends on Sunday. SURVIVORS: His wife, Marylyn; daughters, Pam Chapin and Trina Luce; sons, Tony Pettijohn and Kyle Nichols; grandchildren, Casey Chapin, Zachary Nichols, Brittany Boots, Mandi Cooper, Chelsea Nichols, Raelynn Pettijohn, and Jayce Thome; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Boots and Emery Boots; brother, Henry Pettijohn; and many nieces and nephews.