Dennis Averitt
1954 - 2020
December 9, 1954 - September 12, 2020
Boyd, Texas - Dennis Ray Averitt, 65, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 in Avinger, TX. He was born on December 9th, 1954, in Fort Worth, Tx, to William McMillan Averitt & Bonnie Jo Foresbach.
Dennis was a devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather and a forever friend.
He served in the United States Navy from 1976 to 1979. After being honorably discharged from the military, Dennis and Kaye married and settled in Boyd, TX in 1981. This December they would have celebrated 40 years of marriage.
Dennis's career in construction began as a member of the Carpenters' Union. He framed houses and finished his career building commercial buildings. He loved bass fishing, watching tv and being with his family.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife Kaye Averitt, his daughters, Tracy Dobbins and her husband, Michael, of Saginaw, along with their seven children, Jordan, Brooke, Blake, Bradley, Hayden, Jacob and Elizabeth; daughter Crystal Averitt and her fiancé James Painter of Grand Prairie along with his two grand-dogs Brandi and Koda; son Matthew Averitt and his fiancé Olivia Teague of Fort Worth and their son Camden; and many family members.
A Celebration of Dennis' Life will be held 10:00 AM on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Boyd, 140 FM-730, Boyd, TX 76023. An online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Boyd
