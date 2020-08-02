1/1
Dennis Christos Erinakes
Dennis Christos Erinakes BURLESON--Dennis Christos Erinakes, 80, lost his battle with COVID on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Burleson Memorial Cemetery, 490 Memorial Plaza, Burleson, Texas, 76028. Visitation: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Dennis was born June 6, 1940, in East Greenwich, R.I. He was a graduate of Brown University and received his Master's degree from the University of Maine. Dennis was an engineering geologist and VP of one of the largest water boards in Texas as well as an avid goose hunter and fisherman. He had a deep love for training his hunting dogs and taking in an occasional stray. Dennis was the youngest commercial pilot on the east coast when he earned his credentials in 1956 and he used his status to spot swordfish off the coast for fisherman. He was an Eagle Scout along with his son and grandson in Davisville, R.I., Troop 1 and the first warden in the area summer camp. Dennis was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and always was willing to help anyone who asked. SURVIVORS: He will be loved and missed by his friends and family, including his sons, Michael Erinakes and wife, Angela, David Erinakes and wife, Elaine; and grandchildren, Danielle, Allison, Hunter, Megan and Ethan.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
