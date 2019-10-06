|
|
Dennis Gordon Burk BEDFORD -- Dennis Gordon Burk, born October 9, 1947 in Georgetown, Texas had his homecoming on Monday, October 1, 2019. SERVICE: A Celebration of Dennis Burk's abundant life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9 at First United Methodist Church of Hurst, 521 West Pipeline Dr., Hurst, Texas. MEMORIAL: Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Hurst Memorial Fund. Dennis was a Christ-follower, husband, father, Pau Pau, brother, uncle and friend. Our hearts are saddened beyond words by his departure from this earth, but we are comforted to know that Dennis is in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ. We will miss this wonderful, kind man. He always had a smile on his face and a good word for everyone.He loved his wife of 49 years, Emily, his children Sharon and James and their spouses - and his 5 grandsons! He loved running marathons, coaching football, and playing poker! Most importantly, Dennis loved the Lord. He set a wonderful example by his faithful Bible reading and knowledge of Scripture and living a life that glorified the Lord. SURVIVORS: wife, Emily of Bedford; daughter, Sharon Simons and husband, Greg of Fort Worth; son, James Burk and wife Suzanne of Dallas; 5 grandsons, Paul, Cole, Mark, Cade and Luke; sister, Boots Brizendine and husband, Kenneth of Florence, Texas; brother-n-law, Tom Leffler of San Francisco, Calif.; sister-n-law, Becky Leffler of Arlington; and a niece and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019