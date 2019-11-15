Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Dennis John Fegan ARLINGTON--Dennis John Fegan was born Oct. 7, 1929, and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Sagamore Baptist Church, 2301 Dottie Lynn Pkwy, Fort Worth. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington. He was born to William and Thelma Fegan. He was a wonderful, loving, and encouraging husband, father, grandfather and friend, but, most of all, he loved the Lord Jesus, his Savior. He attended Paschal High School, where he graduated in 1948. He was a colonel in the ROTC. He worked at Mrs. Baird's Bread in high school and retired from General Motors in Arlington. He later worked with his son, Bill, at Fegan Restorations in Dallas. He was in the Naval Reserve in Grand Prairie. He also was an adult Sunday School teacher at Sagamore Baptist Church in Fort Worth for about 60 years. SURVIVORS: He married Margaret Jean Pegg in 1949, they would be married 70 years on the November 26. They had three children, Bill, Beverly, and John. They have nine grandchildren, Brandy, Jamie, Johnny, George, Paul, Peter, David, Margaret and Liam; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Carl Vossler and wife, Diane; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2019
