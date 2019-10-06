|
Dennis Keith Martine, Retired LCDR EL PASO--Dennis Keith Martine passed away at 72, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. GATHERING OF REMEMBRANCE: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Jeter & Son Funeral Home, 4830 West Illinois Ave., Dallas, Texas, 75211. Interment: 2:30 p.m. in DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, Texas, 75211. Raised by Lola Lee Taylor and Ralph Lawrence Martine with his sister, Darlene Karen Fannon-Barbour, Dennis traveled to see the world with them in the U.S. Army. Dennis then decided that he wanted to see the ocean, and the USN was his calling. He married his Irvin High School sweetheart, Anna Stoppiro, of El Paso, Texas. They raised two daughters, Kelly Kimberly and Vicky Lynn. He moved up the ranks from seaman to lieutenant commander and took us to see the world! He retired from the USN after 24 years and moved to Charleston, S.C., to work as a program manager for the next 20 years. Then he retired in El Paso, Texas. Dennis was a 32nd-degree Mason and Shriner. He was a loving husband, father ("Pops") and grandpa. SURVIVORS: He is survived by those mentioned above; his sons-in-law, Kyle Morgan and Philip Brown; his grandson, Aden Morgan; his brothers-in-law, Donald and Tom; his sisters-in-law, Kathy and Judy; nephews, Brian, Michael, TJ, Robert, and nieces, Rebecca, Debra and their families. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019