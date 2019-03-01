|
Dennis Wayne Swindle, Sr. ARLINGTON -- Dennis Wayne Swindle Sr., of Arlington, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. FUNERAL:10:30 a.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Arlington. Family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale. Inurnment will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. He was born on November 19, 1946 in Highland Park, Ill. to Willie Homer Swindle and Viola Mae (Anderson) Swindle. Dennis aka Hotrod was a longtime resident of Racine, Wisc. and a graduate from Wisconsin Academy. He served in the Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He was a sheet metal journeyman by trade, retired from the Ball Park in Arlington, and he was a die-hard Packer fan. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and children, Sherry D. Swindle, Dennis W. Swindle II, Belinda Swindle Pizarro. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Olga H. Swindle of fifty-one years; children, Sabina Bishop and husband, Rodney, Dennis W. Swindle Jr.; grandchildren, Olivia Bishop, Amber Bishop, Maia Pizarro, Jaycie Swindle, Rudy Swindle, Brianna Pizarro, Sara Swindle, Ethan Bishop, Isabella Pizarro, Angelina Pizarro; sister, Julaine Reiser, and brother-in-law, Jim Reiser.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019