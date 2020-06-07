Dequita Jan Brent KATY--Dequita Jan Brent, 63, of Katy, Texas, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Brent was born March 27, 1957 in Fort Worth, Texas, to Lenard Pemberton and Ruby Kinder. She graduated from Brewer High School and studied criminal justice at the University of Texas at Arlington. She was a teacher in the Mansfield, Katy and Kennedale Independent School districts. Dequita received multiple awards and participated in the AVID Program, which helps prepare high school students who are going to be first generation students for college. She attended Fielder Church for over 20 years. Dequita enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her students. She loved to cook and go roller skating. Mrs. Brent was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Lindsey. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her loving husband of three years, Mike Brent; sons, Matthew Fisher and wife, Jessica, Riley Brent and wife, Roberta, Jeff Brent and wife, Natalie; daughters, Grace Fisher, Kate Brent and husband, Dustin Nunez; grandchildren, Madeline, Hammond, Charlotte, Evangeline, Thomas, Sullivan and Finnegan. She treasured her friendship with her special friends, Sandra and Allan Fine and their family. MEMORIALS: In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the go fund me page below to help the students of the AVID program. KATY FUNERAL HOME Katy, 281-398-7070 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.