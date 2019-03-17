Derek Davidson Schell FORT WORTH--Derek Davidson Schell, 33, departed this Earth on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born to Judy Jones Schell and James Webb Schell on Dec. 27, 1985, Derek was a beloved son, brother, and friend. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, 2700 McPherson Ave., Fort Worth, 76109. Following the memorial service, the family invites friends to a reception at Railhead Smokehouse, 2900 Montgomery St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made to Z Bonz Dog Park by way of North Texas Community Foundation, Schell Family Memorial Trust at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, or Trinity Valley School. Derek grew up in Fort Worth and was a member of the Trinity Valley School community where he graduated as a 13-year student. Trials took him west, and opportunity kept him there for a bit. Derek chose to continue his education at Southern Oregon University where he earned a degree in accounting. Following graduation, Derek lived, worked, and explored Oregon for a number of years. In the great Pacific Northwest and along the expansive Oregon coast, he cultivated his interests in the outdoors and in cooking. Being a foodie, he often photographed a particularly delicious, or at least aesthetically artful meal. When he had his fill, he returned home to Fort Worth, where he worked at North Texas Specialty Physicians as an analyst in the claims finance department. Derek had a great big heart. He was compassionate without judgment. You could say he saw the angels of our better nature. He was mischievous and funny; the glint you see in a child's eye never left him. He loved animals. He gave bear hugs. He was loved. SURVIVORS: Derek is survived by his parents; sister, Sydney Schell Munson (Tyler); brother, Austin Lee Schell (Emily); girlfriend, Ashley McCarty; stepgrandmother, Nedra Joslin Schell; nieces and nephews, Amelia Grace Munson, Jack Field Munson, Ann Chason Schell, Charles Early Schell; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



