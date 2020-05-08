Derek Land FORT WORTH -- Derek Land, 39, passed away on Saturday, April 25, of injuries resulting from a motorcycle accident. SERVICE: A celebration of life will be held for Derek at a later date when we can gather as a family. Derek was born July 21, 1980, in Fort Worth, Texas to Danny and Debby Land. He was a good man who loved the Lord and his family. Derek was an avid soccer player and youth soccer coach. Derek was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Land, and his cousin, Police Officer Heather Phares. SURVIVORS: Mother, Debby Tinjum of Fort Worth; father, Danny Land of Jefferson, Texas; grandparents, LaVerl Phares, Jack Phares and Jo Roberts; children of his heart, Daelyn and Serenity Land; numerous aunts, uncles , and cousins; closest to him, uncles Bill (Shari) Phares and Randell (Cindy) Phares; cousins, Nicole, Mariah, Miranda, Ariana, Jackson and Colton; girlfriend, Pamela Johnson.