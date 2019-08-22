|
|
Derrick M. Thomas ARLINGTON - Derrick M. Thomas, 55, passed August 19, 2019, at Arlington Memorial Hospital due to cardiac arrest. SERVICE: 12 pm Saturday at Cornerstone Baptist Church 5415 Matlock Rd., Arlington. Wake: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone. Derrick was born December 17, 1963 in Mobile, Alabama. He was an avid sports fan, a good father, and friend. He will be missed by so many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lethel Brown, Sr. and Freddie Mae Thomas; and brothers, Clarence Thomas, and Amorise Brown. SURVIVORS: Derrick leaves behind the love of his life, Dr. Jeanine Thomas; his two wonderful sons, Darius and Darryl; siblings, Michael, Harold, Loretta, Terry, Larry, Arroyo, Lois, Lethel, Freddie, Lambert, Mary and Joann.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019