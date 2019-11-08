|
Desmond Earl "Des" Smith BASTROP -- Desmond Earl "Des" Smith, 82, of Bastrop, TX, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE: Service will be 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9 at Mt. Rose Missionary Baptist Church in Bastrop, Texas. Interment will be private. Flowers can be sent to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, Texas 78702. Go to alcbf.com for greater information. He was born in Roxton, TX on August 25, 1937, a son of the late Willie Mae (Inglemon) and John Wesley Smith. He served in the U.S. Air Force. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019