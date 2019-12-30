|
Desmond T. "Des" Evans FORT WORTH--Desmond T. Evans, known simply as "Des" to his family and friends, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the age of 87. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Bethesda Community Church, 4700 North Beach St., Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations in memory of Des may be made to Light of Life International, 4364 Western Center Blvd., #124, Fort Worth, TX 76137. Des served in ministry for over 60 years, including as a missionary evangelist to Papua New Guinea, and the senior pastor of Richmond Temple in Melbourne, Australia. From 1976-2011, Des served as the senior pastor of Bethesda Community Church, and then served as its pastor emeritus through 2019. SURVIVORS: Des is survived by Mary, his wife of 53 years; his sons, Stephen and wife, Alisa, and Anthony and wife, Kori; and his granddaughters, Tatum, Riley and Anna.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 30, 2019