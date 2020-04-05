|
Devan W. Hall ARLINGTON--Devan W. Hall, 62, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Devan was born in Soda Springs, Idaho, to Evan and Ruby Hall. His family had also lived in Arizona for a while when he was young before moving to Illinois, where he met his wife, Toni. Devan and Toni moved to Arlington, Texas, in January of 1978. Devan was a skilled craftsman, a brick and stone mason. He had learned the craft from his grandfather, Pete Ramey. He worked on and/or built many structures in the DallasFort Worth Metroplex. Devan also created works of art and wrote poetry. He loved the Lord and enjoyed helping people; a humble man with a servant's heart. His favorite scriptures were John 3:16 "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life," and Isaiah 40:31 "But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." SURVIVORS: Devan was very loved and leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Toni; sons, Levi, Jeremy, and Isaac; Levi's wife, Olivia, and their children, Cambri, Dylan, David, Summer, Hannah, Chloe, and Bradley; Jeremy's wife, Caressa, and their children, Lilliana, Alyssa, Callie, Ashley, and Benjamin; his mother, Ruby Tomblinson; brothers, Darryl Hall and Kelly Reed; sisters, Lisa Hall, Suzanne Reed Orr, and Teresa Reed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020