Devin Smith FORT WORTH -- Devin L. Smith 48, departed this earthly life on Monday July 13, 2020 FUNERAL: 1:00 PM Saturday July 18, 2020. Viewing: Friday July 17, 2020 from 1:00 - 6:30 PM. Both services will be held at Golden Gate Funeral Home 5701 East. Loop 820 South. Fort Worth, TX 76119 SURVIVORS: His wife, Olivia Smith; sons, Cortez and Richard; daughter, Daijiah; mother, Patricia Braxton (Duane); sisters, Denisha Braxton, Deshana Blackburn (Darryl); aunt, Eunetha Williams; cousins, Keith Williams (Yolanda), Dwight Williams (Mesha); and a host of relatives and friends.