2000 - 2020
Devon Michael Kyle CLEBURNE--Devon Michael Kyle, 20, of Cleburne passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: Private service Friday, July 24, 2020. The funeral will be live streamed on YouTube by searching Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne. Public Graveside Service: 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the funeral home. You may sign the guestbook, view obituary and photo at www.cpcleburne.com Devon was born April 13, 2000, in Fort Worth to Gary M. And Kay Boswell. He was a forklift operator for Sabre Industries. Preceding him in death were his mother, Trishia Kyle, on Feb. 27, 2008; and aunt, Mindy Kay Radford. SURVIVORS: His wife, Katelyn Storey of Cleburne; son, Drake Michael Kyle of Cleburne; parents, Gary M. and Kaye Boswell of the Waco vicinity; siblings, Dillon Kyle of Dallas, Jessie Kyle of Paris, Texas, and Jacie Kyle of Paris, Texas; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 22, 2020.
