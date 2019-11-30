|
Dewey "Dusty" Dearl Drury FORT WORTH--Dewey "Dusty" Dearl Drury of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 69. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Burleson Church of Christ. Interment: Cresson Cemetery, Cresson, Texas. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home, Joshua. MEMORIALS: May be made to Southwest Christian School, 6801 Dan Dancigar Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133 and Abilene Christian University, 1600 Campus Court, Abilene, TX 79601. Dusty was born in Ardmore, Okla., on Jan. 5, 1950, to Johnnie Ruth Slavin and Dewey Dearl Drury. He attended Sam Houston High School and graduated from Abilene Christian University with a Bachelor's in Education. He enjoyed playing all sports, but his greatest love was football. He received a full scholarship to Abilene Christian University as an offensive lineman. While at ACU, Dusty met and married Sharron Owen of Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 28, 1971. They settled in Fort Worth and had three children, Derrek, Daley and Denee'. He and his family attended Altamesa Church of Christ where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years. After college, Dusty attended Texas Christian University as a graduate assistant. He coached the TCU Freshman football team and was an assistant coach for the TCU basketball team. In 1975, he coached football and baseball at L.D. Bell High School in Hurst. He also coached the varsity football team and taught history at Arlington Heights from 1976 to 1978. In the late '70s, Dusty began his decades long oil career at GOEX and DRUON Industries. By the early '80s, he began working in corporate sales at Owen Oil Tools. During his time at Owen, he began an international sales career, which lead to many of his close friendships in China and Russia. When Core Laboratories purchased Owen Oil Tools in 1998, Dusty became their vice president of sales and marketing. He finished his successful oil career at the China based company, Tong Oil Tools. He was also partner/owner of two Massage Envy franchises. His three children attended Southwest Christian School in Fort Worth. Dusty devoted 20 years of wisdom and service as an SCS board of trustee during the school's formative years. His love for sports never ended and played a major role in starting the athletics program at Southwest Christian. His fondest memories were watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He lived with a neverending love of the game and died with an eternal love of Christ in his heart. SURVIVORS: Dusty is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Derrek and Laura Drury; his daughter and son-in-law, Daley and Mitchell Miller; his daughter and son-in-law, Denee' and Zach Swindle. He is survived by his grandchildren, Wyatt, Dylan and Gretchen Swindle; Karis, Daley Klaire, Bain and Bandon Miller, Ty, Halle, Dabron, Carson, Emersyn and Knox Drury; his aunt, Betty Mahan; cousin, Su-Lin Mahan; cousin, J.C. Mahan; and cousin, Janie Mahan Hare and husband, Steve Hare.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 30, 2019