Dewey Eubanks
Dewey "Sonny" Eubanks Obituary
Dewey "Sonny" Eubanks FORT WORTH--Dewey "Sonny" Millard Eubanks passed away and entered into eternal peace with his Savior on Sunday, March 31, 2019, with friends at his side. SERVICE: Noon Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Burial: 2 p.m. in DFW National Cemetery. Sonny was born Dec. 23, 1929, in Lipan, Texas. He was lovingly raised by his aunt and uncle, Effie Golden Bell and James Rayford Bell. Sonny joined the United States Marine Corps on Oct. 16, 1946, where he proudly served in active duty in World War II until Oct. 16, 1949, earning the China Marine Medal, and he continued serving in the reserves an additional four years. After earning his bachelor's degree from Texas Wesleyan College, Sonny joined the Fort Worth Fire Department May 1, 1955. Earning the ranks of engineer and lieutenant, he later became an explosive ordinance officer and fire investigator. He retired in 1990. Sonny was lovingly know for his eccentric personality and his endless entertaining stories of life experiences with his friends in the "Berry Street Gang," Marine Corps, the Fire Department and his social circles. Sonny was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Betty Mattiza Eubanks; "parents," Effie Golden and James Rayford Bell, and brothers Virgil Raiford Bell and Raymond L. Bell. SURVIVORS: Brother-in-law, Rudolph "Billy" Mattiza; numerous nieces and nephews; dear friends, Jim and Tara Benson; many other great friends; and an entire brotherhood of fellow firefighters.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019
