Dewey Eugene "Gene" Cozart FORT WORTH--Dewey Eugene "Gene" Cozart, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Ridglea Country Club with family visitation following. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Fort Worth chapters of and . Gene was born May 27, 1934, in Fort Worth to Lila Naron Cozart and Dewey Clyde "DC" Cozart. He was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School and attended TCU. He married Anne Bigby on June 12, 1953. Flying airplanes was Gene's passion. He was a licensed private and commercial pilot with instrument and multi-engine ratings. The Cozart family enjoyed many trips together with Gene as the pilot. Gene also loved ranching and started 5C Ranch in Haslet, raising Simmental cattle. He and his father founded Safe-Pull Trailer Hitches in Fort Worth. In his second entrepreneurial career, he founded Swinger Gate Co., designing and installing custom gates. Gene served on numerous boards, including the Fort Worth Airport Board and YMCA, and often helped those in need behind the scenes. Gene and Anne were longtime members of Ridglea Country Club. The family wishes to thank the numerous caretakers that blessed our Dad and family. SURVIVORS: Wife, Anne; daughter, Genie Bandy, husband, James, and their children, Heath Bandy and Mitzi Oliver; daughter, Deanna Rutledge, husband, David, and their children, Chris, Brandon and Brade; daughter, Angie Haar, husband, Dennis. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Wilma Cozart Fine.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020